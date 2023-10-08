ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 Organises 'Hackathon' For School And University Students

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 is organising the "Archives Hackathon" from 10th to 12th October as part of the Congress's events.

The Hackathon, held for the first time in the history of the ICA Congress, is set to host up to 15 teams of students from high schools and universities in the country. It will offer substantial prizes, with a reward of $20,000 for the winning university team and $10,000 for the winning high school team.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the UAE Presidential Court and Chairman of the Higher Organisation Committee of the ICA Congress 2023, said that the Congress aims to be a global platform for promoting creativity and innovation among the younger generation.

By organising this Hackathon, school and university students have the opportunity to present innovative scientific solutions in the field of archives, expanding their knowledge and intellectual capacities, he added.

Al Raisi noted that the Hackathon competition is overseen by a group of experts and specialists in the field of archiving and records. It includes exciting challenges related to archiving, where teams can participate and benefit from the support of experts in the area, enabling them to develop innovative and unconventional solutions.

The three-day Hackathon offers a significant opportunity for participants to learn, analyse, and derive implementable and impactful knowledge solutions in archiving.

At the end of the Hackathon, each challenge team will present their solutions initiatives to the expert panel, who will review and determine the best initiative.