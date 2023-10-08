Kuwait Crude Oil Drops US$4.40 To US$89.33 Pb

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
KUWAIT, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price dropped US$4.40 during Thursday's trading to reach US$89.33 per barrel, compared with $92.73 the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Brent futures fell $1.74 to $84.07 pb and West Texas Intermediate plunged $1.91 to $82.31 pb.
