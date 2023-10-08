WIZZ Air Abu Dhabi Inaugurates Its First Route To Erbil, Iraq

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has inaugurated its first flight from Abu Dhabi to Erbil. The new route provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE, Iraq and across the region.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Erbil operate on a convenient schedule, flying on Monday and Friday, with the national airline flying to more than 40 destinations from Abu Dhabi.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said,“We are delighted to inaugurate our first flight to Erbil, a city of spectacular historical beauty, as we reaffirm our commitment to growing our ever-expanding regional network. With the recent arrival of the 11th aircraft to our fleet, we are further bolstering our ambitious expansion plans and are ready to unlock further low-fares and exciting travel options to must-see destinations.”