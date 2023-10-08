NHRI Participates As Observer In Third OICOA Meeting In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ISTANBUL, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) -- A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, participated as an Observer in the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Ombudsman Association (OICOA), held in Istanbul, on 5th – 6th October.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the NHRI delegation met with the President of the OICOA, Şeref Malkoç, to discuss enhancing their cooperation and exchanging expertise in areas related to human rights.

Commenting on the participation, Maqsoud Kruse expressed his appreciation for the invitation extended to the NHRI by the OICOA, regarding it as a significant step in the NHRI's journey. He said, "Through this participation, we look forward to enhancing cooperation in promoting human values that support the protection and advancement of human rights, locally, regionally, and internationally.”

The delegation included Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI; Amro Al Qahtani, Manager of the NHRI Chairperson's Office, and Fajr Al Haidan, Head of the Executive Affairs Section at the NHRI Chairperson's Office.