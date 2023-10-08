Initial Results Of UAE's 2023 Parliamentary Elections Announced

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The voting process for the 2023 Federal National Council elections concluded this evening, both in the UAE and abroad, and the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary results as follows:
-Winner in Abu Dhabi:
-Salem Hamad Salem Al Ameri
-Hilal Mohammed Hamdan Hilal Al Kaabi
-Mudhia Salem Kaderi Mohamed Al Menhali
-Hashima Yasser Ali Saeed Al Afari
-Winners in Dubai:
-Humaid Ahmed Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayer
-Ahmed Mir Hashem Ahmed Khoury
-Maryam Majid Khalfan Majid bin Thaneya
-Amna Ali Salem Ali Al Odaidi
-Winners in Sharjah:
-Mohammed Hassan Suleiman Ali Al Dhouri
-Walid Ali Mohamed bin Falah Al Mansouri
-Adnan Hamad Mohamed Hamad Al Hammadi
-Winners in Ajman:
-Majid Mohammed Rahma Mohamed Al Mazrouei
-Aisha Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marri
-Winners in Fujairah:
-Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor bin Saif bin Suroor Al Sharqi
-Aisha Khamis Ali Al Dhanhani
-Winners in Umm Al Qaiwain:
-Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Ali
-Mona Rashid Abdullah Tahnoon Al Ali
-Winners in Ras Al Khaimah:
-Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi
-Sultan Salem Abdullah bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi
-Salem Rashid Ali Al Ali
