Excellence In Oncology Care Conference Discusses Growing Challenges Of Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) --The highly anticipated Excellence in Oncology Care Conference (EIOC 2023) officially kicked off Friday at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai, bringing together global leaders in oncology.

Research indicated that there are an estimated 20 million new cases of cancer a year, projected to increase by 60 percent over the next two decades, further straining health systems and communities. EIOC is strategically positioned to serve as a forum to tackle this growing concern through the participation of 28 specialized organizations, over 200 expert speakers, and an enticing lineup of 12 scientific sessions to share knowledge and commit to better patient care through collaborative efforts.

As the dynamic field of oncology continues to evolve, EIOC stands as the platform where healthcare providers can access, collaborate, and educate to deliver enhanced patient care. The conference is strategically positioned to meet the growing challenges of cancer treatment. Experts are leading discussions on the most current and challenging subjects in oncology, offering their insights on important topics and raising cancer awareness through numerous scientific sessions and dedicated workshops, including breast cancer, lung cancer, genetic immunology, gastrointestinal oncology, immuno-oncology, GI oncology, molecular tumors, and more. The event features a comprehensive program of 12 scientific sessions to foster collaborative knowledge sharing endeavors.

Featuring a diverse range of sessions, educational workshops, and interactive discussions led by international specialists, EIOC 2023 is presenting attendees with a deep understanding of the latest advancements in oncology care. Participants have the unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and discover innovative treatment approaches.

Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, EIOC Conference President, commented:“As we gather for EIOC 2023 here today, we reflect on the extensive efforts of cancer in the UAE, where the government has been implementing a series of proactive strategies and initiatives aimed at reducing the incidence of cancer. Through collaborative efforts and cutting-edge research, we are committed to advancing the oncology field and making a tangible impact in the fight against cancer. We have assembled top-tier multidisciplinary Oncology Care specialists during this event to lead dedicated sessions on intricate topics, including Biosimilars, Immunology, Molecular Tumors, and 12 other specialized areas within the Oncology Field, spanning from nursing to imaging.”

A noteworthy addition to EIOC 2023 is the 'Young Leaders in Oncology' initiative, providing a platform for emerging leaders in the field to showcase their research and studies. This initiative highlights EIOC's dedication to fostering the next generation of oncology experts with participants from 13 countries, serving as a platform for future innovations.

EIOC 2023 is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by key entities including the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Economy and Tourism and in cooperation with the Arab Association of Urology (AAU), the Arab School of Urology (ASU), and the International Federation of Head & Neck Oncologic Societies (IFHNOS) and other esteemed organizations, which all together have made EIOC 2023 a global hub of multidisciplinary specialists in oncology care, elevating oncology medical education in the UAE.