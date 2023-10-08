Kuwait Affirms Commitment To Enhancing ICT's Role In Achieving Sdgs

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

NEW YORK, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait on Friday renewed its commitment to boosting the role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), hoping these technologies would help build a better future for all.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), This came in a speech delivered by the Diplomatic Attache at Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York Ali Al-Khrabit before the UN General Assembly's Second Committee session on information and telecommunications technologies.

The Kuwaiti diplomat noted that the ICTs play a major role in implementing sustainable development goals by providing the necessary tools and technologies to enhance economic growth and improve education, health, and environmental protection. He pointed out that Kuwait seeks to meet the needs and fill the gaps in information and communications technologies.

Al-Khrabit stated that Kuwait established the Government Communication Centre in 2019 to upgrade the government communication tools and achieve integration and coordination between government agencies to keep pace with the process of development and renaissance that Kuwait is witnessing. He highlighted the effective role of the centre in responding quickly to developments and managing crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which demonstrated the urgent need to develop information and communications technology and accelerate the transition to a digital society.

