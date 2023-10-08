Fujairah To Host 11Th Energy Markets Forum 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

FUJAIRAH, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh

Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Port Authority, the Port of Fujairah will host the 11th Energy Markets Forum (EMFWEEK23) in Fujairah from 10th to 11th October in Novotel Hotel.

Global industry leaders, including OPEC's Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al-Mazrouei will attend the two-day energy event.

The two-day annual gathering theme this year will be focused on exploring what impact energy security policies will have on the international energy markets in the East of Suez from the Middle East to Asia in 2024 as countries prioritise access to secure energy supplies.

The three hundred delegates expected to attend from across the world will have twenty sessions to choose from during the two-day #EMFWEEK23 day, as well as the opportunity to go on industry tours to Port of Fujairah, and the onshore storage terminals.

The Port of Fujairah will convene senior executives, regulators and policy makers tasked with leading the Middle East's trading, storage, marketing and shipping of oil and gas for the 11th Energy Markets Forum to exchange knowledge and insights on relevant and timely trends impacting their industry.



