UAE Progressing Confidently To Promote The Culture Of Political Participation: Lootah

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE is progressing confidently to promote the culture of political participation among all members of society, by launching ambitious programs and initiatives that ensure the success of effective participation in the Federal National Council (FNC) elections, according to a senior official.

''The successful parliamentary experiment in the UAE articulates the visions and directives of the wise leadership and its commitment to advance parliamentary work, in a way that serves the interest of the nation and the citizen, and consolidates the prosperity and stature of the UAE,'' said Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs and Member of the National Elections Committee (NEC), in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the launch of voting process for the FNC elections on Saturday morning.



Tariq Lootah, who is also Chairman of the NEC's Secretariat, emphasised that the NEC had employed all resources and capabilities to facilitate and make the fifth FNC elections successful, and to deliver the highest standards of accuracy and convenience in the electoral process, enabling voters to cast their votes with ease and as quickly as possible.

He that the active participation of voters in the 2023 FNC elections leaves a clear imprint on the journey of advancing the parliamentary work in the UAE, and contributes to the efforts to strengthen the Council's position as a supporting and guiding authority for the executive authority, and consolidating its role in introducing the state's vision and defending its interests as well as its stances and issues in regional and international forums.

The voting process began Saturday morning, 7th October, on the main election day via remote voting from inside and outside the country.

Electronic voting is taking place in 24 polling centers across the country, amidst remarkable turnout from members of electoral colleges to cast their votes. The voting process started at 8am and will last until 8pm.

The official announcement of the preliminary results of the 2023 FNC elections will take place at the main election center in the Abu Dhabi Energy Center after the full voting process is completed today.