Girls Today, Leaders In Aviation Tomorrow: Sector Seeks To Attract More Women Into Aeronautics In Costa Rica

More and more women are leading the aviation sector in Costa Rica and other parts of the world. Talk not only about pilots, but also leaders in administration, communication, mechanics, aeronautical psychology and other positions. These positions are crucial to strengthening the industry and reducing gender gaps.



With the premise of encouraging the entry of more women into the Costa Rican aeronautics sector, a meeting was held with students from the Gregorio José Ramírez School and the INVU Las Cañas Technical School, to celebrate the“Annual Day of Girls in Aviation”.



The initiative took place at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, last Friday, September 22, and was organized by United Airlines and the Juan Santamaría Airport Administration (AERIS).



The celebration seeks to motivate students to venture into various sectors of the industry and, in turn, listen to the experiences, challenges and motivations of female leaders of United Airlines, in multiple areas and professions such as economics, psychology, administration, communication and many others.



During the activity, the young women had the opportunity to visit the Control Tower of the air terminal, some facilities on the premises and see the interior of the Boeing 737-MAX8 plane.

In addition to listening to the testimony, advice and experiences of the experts.



For the Sales Manager of United Airlines, Carlos Granados, the objective of the meeting is to foster the interest of students in learning about the various areas, careers and pressures that women perform in the aviation industry in Costa Rica.

The students were attentive to the experiences of the panelists and shared their vocation for aviation is the case of FabiolaVenegas, a student at CTP INVU Las Cañas, who expressed the relevance of the experience and learning obtained from visiting“places that people generally cannot visit such as the Control Tower and the interior of a plane”.“By going in and learning more about the places, they show us the responsibility that must be had in each of the positions,” she said.



The student recognizes that since her childhood she has dreamed of working in aviation, specifically in the position of cabin crew and, with this,“getting to know the whole world.”

She clarifies that the meeting allowed her to get closer to what she wants to do in the professional field.“With this visit I confirmed that this is my dream,” said Venegas.



This feeling is shared by Daniela Sánchez, a student at CTP INVU Las Cañas, who reaffirms her dream of dedicating herself to aviation and thus getting to know different countries.



“I recommend to girls interested in aviation that they put in a lot of effort and do their research.

On the Internet there are thousands of ways to find out about the subject and, mainly, to follow your dreams,” said the student.

Gender gaps in Costa Rican aviation remain very marked 2018 and 2023, the total number of female student pilot licenses was recorded at 12%, while commercial airplane pilot licenses reached 9%, according to data from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC).



However, as expressed by experts and leaders from various sectors of Costa Rican aviation, these positions in the industry are not limited only to the positions of pilot and cabin crew.

They emphasize the insistence on a wide range of professionalization

Despite this panorama, the Head of Operational Services at AERIS Costa Rica, Yeseny Méndez, comments, based on her 22 years of experience at Juan Santamaría, that these spaces are vital to motivate women to enter the spaces of the airport sector.



“From these positions it is possible to contribute with collaboration towards passengers, contributions in the administration of financial resources and other tasks.

I urge you to be motivated to work in this sector that is so important for the country,” she declared.

The Boeing737-MAX 8 aircraft, from New York, was available to the students so that they could learn about its interior and the dynamics of the aerial equipment. For the expert in aeronautical and aerospace psychology, Maricela Sanabria, the activity allows students to be given a varied range of experiences and professionals with which the world of the aeronautical industry can be linked.



“Something that I love is seeing the leadership positions that are assumed by women in our country.

So, I urge girls to learn a little more about the options, to explore different careers and to get involved in the area of ​​aviation,” said the psychologist.



The expert emphasizes that the person who assumes these leadership positions is due to her talent, regardless of her gender, which is why she highlights the importance of academic preparation and continuous training.



This perspective is shared by Adriana Bejarano Carrillo, head of Environment, Health and Safety at AERIS, who with 12 years of experience in the sector, highlights these events as an opportunity to make visible and inspire new generations of future women leaders in Costa aeronautics.



“I think that every year the gap is smaller and precisely these spaces make it visible.

Let's not just talk about filling a quota, it's the issue of women's capacity is very high and is reflected in the airport sector , which is very technical, which must be studied with much effort,” she added.



The expert insists on leaving aside the precepts that only pilot positions exist in an airport.

She clarifies that in an air terminal there are a range of professions in which women can develop.



“It is important for women to study and specialize, but it is also very important that they learn to knock on doors.

Today's students could see that there are many companies and a diversity of work environments.

It is crucial to say: I want it, give me a chance and fight, dream it and live it,” she concluded.