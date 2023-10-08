Air France And KLM Increase To 11 Weekly Flights Between Europe And Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

More connections between Europe and Costa Rica will be possible thanks to the increase in flights from Air France and KLM, starting December 4 of this year, Air France will offer a daily flight that will connect the Juan Santamaría international airport with the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.



Additionally, KLM will resume four weekly flights from Costa Rica to the Netherlands during the European winter peak season, from October 29, 2023 to March 29, 2024.



In total, the Air France-KLM group will offer eleven weekly flights during the European winter season, giving travelers more options to connect to destinations in Europe and other places around the world from Costa Rica.



This decision to increase flight frequencies is a direct response to the growing demand for international travel that companies have experienced in recent months June, Air France had already increased its weekly flights from three to five due to growing passenger demand.

“We are very satisfied with this good news that strengthens the ties between our two countries. French citizens were the European tourists who visited Costa Rica the most during the first half of 2023, the year in which Costa Rica and France precisely commemorate the 175 years of diplomatic relations,” said Alexandra Bellayer-Roille, French Ambassador to Costa Rica new air connections will not only facilitate travel from Costa Rica to Europe, but will also strengthen commercial and tourist ties between both continents.

“France is currently one of the most important European markets for Costa Rica and Air France's decision to increase frequency to seven weekly direct flights between Paris and San José reflects continued confidence in our destination, and underlines the importance of our nation as an attractive destination for international tourism,” said William Rodríguez López, Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica.

Air France will operate seven days a week, starting December 4:

– Flight AF0431: leaves San José at 7:55 p.m. and arrives in Paris at 1:20 p.m. the next day.

– Flight AF0428: leaves Paris at 1:10 p.m. and arrives in San José at 5:50 p.m.

KLM will operate four weekly flights from October 29:

– Flight KL0760: leaves San José at 7:35 p.m. and arrives in Amsterdam at 1:00 p.m. the next day.

– Flight KL0759: leaves Amsterdam at 12:40 p.m. and arrives in San José at 5:25 p.m.