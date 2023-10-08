The Best Places To Appreciate Coming Annular Solar Eclipse In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The Costa Rican sky will dress up next October 14 with a unique celestial event : an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun will appear as a dazzling ring of fire in certain points of the territory.



This special phenomenon will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but the full view of the“ring of fire” will be brief and only from specific places.

In an annular eclipse, the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, without completely covering the star, creating this ring effect.

Puerto Viejo , Cahuita and Limón it will start at 10:17 a.m. and you can see this astronomical event at its peak between 12 and 12:04 p.m.



Alejandra León-Castellá, director of the Cientec Foundation, explained that during this astronomical spectacle, in the“annularity strip”, which covers areas in the Costa Rican Caribbean, the Moon will dive into the solar disk, offering a captivating spectacle.



Before the“ring of fire” phase, the eclipse will be partial, reaching its most surprising point in five locations distributed in two cantons of the province of Limón.

These points, located next to the sea, are on the edge of the road where the most striking phenomenon will be witnessed,“annularity.”

It is important to note that this type of eclipse differs from a total eclipse, where the Moon completely covers the Sun, plunging the day into momentary darkness. Costa Rica is preparing to marvel at this cosmic spectacle and enjoy the magic of the universe in full. Mark your calendars and look to the sky!