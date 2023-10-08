Flynas Direct Schedule Flights On Dhaka-Jeddah/Medina Route From November 13

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Flynas will be operating direct schedule flight operations from Dhaka to Jeddah as well as return flights on Medina/Jeddah-Dhaka routes effective November 13, announced the Saudi low-cost airline in a release.

Earlier, Md Shafiqul Islam, Manager, Sales of Dynasty Travels Ltd (GSA of Flynas in Bangladesh), said to The Bangladesh Monitor that the airline will be operating three weekly flights to Dhaka from Jeddah and Medina respectively.

The flights will be operated by brand new widebody Airbus A330 with 335 seat capacity, said the airline in the recent release.

Passengers will be able to enjoy quality inflight service and delectable inflight food onboard, it added.

The company's headquarters is located in Riyadh. It operates over 1,500 flights per week to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

It takes King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina as centres for its operations.

Its fleet comprises 56 aircraft currently, as per reports.

