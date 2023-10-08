Agency: Israel Occupation Targets Southern Lebanon, Retaliating Islamic Resistance Bombing

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces bombed southern Lebanon after an attack on Israeli-occupied Shebba farms and Jabal Al-Sheikh, said Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) on Sunday. NNA said that sounds of huge explosions were reported in Lebanon's Arqoub and Ruwaisat Al-Alam early. NNA reported that the "Islamic Resistance Forces" in Lebanon bombed an Israeli military site in Shebaa Farms, and "targeted with missiles the radar sites, Zibdin and Ruwaisat Al-Alam." (end) kbs

