Palestinian People Have Right To Self-Defence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The Palestinian people have the right to self-defence in the
face of Israeli attacks." Azernews reports, citing
the WAFA agency.
The head of the Palestinian state Mahmoud Abbas said this,
commenting on the armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, which
began on 7 October.
According to information, Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting of senior
representatives of civil society and security forces in the
Palestinian city of Ramallah. At the meeting, he stressed the
importance of protecting the Palestinian people.
