Palestinian People Have Right To Self-Defence


10/8/2023 3:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The Palestinian people have the right to self-defence in the face of Israeli attacks." Azernews reports, citing the WAFA agency.

The head of the Palestinian state Mahmoud Abbas said this, commenting on the armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, which began on 7 October.

According to information, Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting of senior representatives of civil society and security forces in the Palestinian city of Ramallah. At the meeting, he stressed the importance of protecting the Palestinian people.

