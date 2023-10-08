Ukraine's Air Defenses To Focus On Protecting Critical Infrastructure - Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Western air defense systems, with which Ukraine is gradually replacing existing Soviet models, will focus on protecting the energy sector as a whole, as well as strategic facilities and critical infrastructure, as they did last winter.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"These capabilities will strengthen the same areas as last year. It is clear that during the heating season the bet will be made on energy facilities, as well as on strategic state facilities and critical infrastructure objects," Ihnat said.

He noted that there is a whole list of objects that the enemy might seek to hit. "Also, the food sector should be added to the objects of critical infrastructure as the Russians have been attacking it, too," the spokesman added.

Ihnat once again emphasized that Ukraine still lacks the required number of defense systems, so it is necessary to make use of everything that can be employed to hit air targets. Despite this, the spokesman for the Air Force assured, air defense forces will try to shoot down as much as possible of what Russia launches at Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted on Thursday, following a series of meetings within his working visit to Spain, that an agreement was reached on the supply of air defense capabilities and long-range weapons. The Spanish government will send six launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems, while Germany vowed to donate an additional Patriot system for the winter months.