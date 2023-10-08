Russians Set Up Military Hospital In Occupied Town's Apartment Block

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Russian invaders have set up a military hospital in a high-rise residential block.

That's according to Artem Lysohor, the chief of the Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders continue to set up military hospitals in buildings where civilians reside. In particular, in Lysychansk, such a facility was launched in a high-rise block where the civilian population lives," said Lysogor.

According to the reports from the ground, the locals in the Russia-captured areas hoped that the restrictions on exit and entry would be lifted as soon as the distribution of positions in the occupation administration was over following sham elections.

However, in Rubizhny, the restrictions in Rubizhne were extended until the end of the year. Even cargo carriers are not allowed into the area without extended permits.

"Carriers must either have their permits reissued in the local occupation administration or be locally registered," Lysohor said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia dropped two aerial bombs on Nevske and Novoliubivka in Luhansk region. Also, the enemy fired off eight rocket volleys.