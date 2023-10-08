Russia Keeps Single Missile Carrier On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast - Ukraine Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Navy has deployed a Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea.

At the same time, it is believed that the vessel has no actual missiles on board, the Ukrainian Navy command reports.

There are three enemy warships on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them being a Kalibr carrier with no missiles on board.

There are no Russian warships at the moment in the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Natalia Humeniuk, a press officer with Operational Command South, says it's too early to talk about Ukraine's full tactical superiority in the Black Sea area.