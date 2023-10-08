Madaluxe Group Acquires Majority Of Tequila Enemigo

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Brand Acquisition Is First by MadaLuxe Spirits, a MadaLuxe Group Company

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MadaLuxe Group , North America's leading luxury distributor, today announced it has acquired a majority of the Tequila Enemigo brand. The acquisition, the first by MadaLuxe Spirits, a MadaLuxe Group Company, marks the luxury platform's expansion into the premium spirits category. The Tequila Enemigo founding team will retain a significant minority stake in the brand and continue to run all day-to-day operations as well as serve as core members of the MadaLuxe Spirits executive team.

Launched in the UK in 2017 by CEO and Co-Founder Robin Clough, Managing Director and Co-Founder Max Davies-Gilbert and Co-Founder Sebastian Gonzalez, Tequila Enemigo entered the US market in 2018 and quickly expanded its nationwide distribution. Now stocked by many of the most famous bars and renowned restaurants across the globe, Enemigo has won 60 awards across three continents, including 15 Double Gold accolades and five Tequila of the Year awards.

“We see significant growth potential in the premium spirits space and Tequila Enemigo is the ideal brand to serve as the foundation of our spirits portfolio,” said Adam Freede, Co-Founder and CEO of MadaLuxe Group.“Through this move, we're not only acquiring a world-class tequila brand that has been racking up prestigious awards since its launch, but also a phenomenally talented team of founders with deep business and cultural ties in Europe, the US and Mexico.”

“We searched very carefully to find the ultimate, best-quality premium tequila available in the market,” stated Sandy Sholl, Co-Founder and Chairperson of MadaLuxe Group.“When we met founding operating partners Robin, Max and Sebastian, it became evident that we had finally discovered the perfect collaborator to expand the MadaLuxe Spirits portfolio globally.”

Distilled in the town of Tequila, in the foothills of the Tequila volcano in Mexico, Enemigo is made with the finest Blue Weber agave and local water filtered through the mineral-rich volcanic soil using modern techniques that are more environmentally friendly than traditional processes. The tequila is then aged in custom-made American Oak barrels before being purified, resulting in an extraordinarily smooth, clear liquid.

“This is a strategic alliance that makes perfect sense for us, as MadaLuxe Group shares our unwavering commitment to quality and an unforgettable luxury experience,” said Robin Clough, CEO and Co-Founder, Tequila Enemigo.“We're thrilled to be able to leverage the group's luxury platform, expertise and distribution network as we scale Enemigo internationally.”

“We have always been committed to a product-first strategy and having access to MadaLuxe Group's knowledge, network and resources will allow us on the founding team to make the best use of our own respective business ties in the UK, the US and Mexico as we rapidly grow the brand and expand our presence in the most prestigious hospitality venues across the world,” added Max Davies-Gilbert, Co-Founder, Tequila Enemigo.

The Tequila Enemigo acquisition by MadaLuxe Spirits is MadaLuxe Group's latest move in the continuing expansion of its luxury platform. The company is committed to meeting the evolving needs of luxury consumers across verticals, while leading innovation and sustainability in the retail industry.

About MadaLuxe Group

MadaLuxe Group is a diversified luxury platform focused on craftsmanship and quality. The group leverages its luxury expertise, operational strength, technology infrastructure and global retail networks to meet the continually evolving demands of a global luxury consumer. MadaLuxe Group's venture capital arm is an early-stage investor in companies with powerful, innovative technologies that have the potential to disrupt categories and markets. For more information, please visit MadaLuxeGroup .

About Tequila Enemigo

Tequila Enemigo was born out of difference, not conformity, and a relentless focus on quality. The company was brought to life in 2017 by Robin Clough, Sebastian Gonzalez and Max Davies-Gilbert, who set out to change the status quo of premium tequila. To date, Tequila Enemigo has received 60 awards across three continents, including 15 Double Gold accolades and five Tequila of the Year awards. Made from the finest Blue Weber Agave and filtered mineral-rich water of the Volcán de Tequila, then aged in custom, handmade American oak barrels, Tequila Enemigo showcases a flavor profile and position in the market unlike any other. Tequila Enemigo's award-winning expressions include the Añejo Cristalino 89 and Extra Añejo 00, which walk the line between tradition and rebellion, giving the sipper a unique and meaningful experience.