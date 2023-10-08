Building Bridges To Strong Future Growth - IMF Kristalina Georgieva

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF Podcast s

WASHINGTON, USA – International cooperation is weakening. The bridges that connect countries are corroding as trade and investment barriers are rising, and Africa stands to suffer the biggest economic losses from severe fragmentation.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva kicked off the 2023 annual meetings in Marrakech with her customary curtain raiser speech from Côte d'Ivoire. It's the first time since 1973 that the annual meetings are held in Africa and Georgieva says it's an opportunity to pave the way to the next 50 years.

