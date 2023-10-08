Iranian senior general: Azerbaijan restores its territorial integrity successfully

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iranian senior general declared that Azerbaijan has managed to regain lost land and re-establish regional sovereignty.



Chief of Staff of the Iranian militaries, Mohammad Baqeri, remarked on latest improvements in the Caucasus area while he was talking at a major military university in Tehran and labelled Iran’s ties with bordering nations.



“What Azerbaijan has done so far is to regain its territorial integrity,” he stated, indicating Baku’s “counter-terrorism” operation in Karabakh last month in the wake of Armenian provocations.



Bagheri noted that Azerbaijan succeeded in acquiring full regional sovereignty and minorities in the area “should live peacefully and with equal rights as other citizens.”



He stated that Azerbaijan as well as Armenia are “respectful neighbors” for Iran and “maintaining the issue of territorial integrity and borders” had been talked about in conferences with representatives from both nations.



The general advised both divided neighbors to put aggressions to an end, as he pointed out that the “presence of foreign forces” in the area have to stop.

