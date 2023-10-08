Azerbaijan accuses France of triggering new war in region

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev accused France of triggering a new war in the area by giving arms to Armenia.



In the telephone dialogue with European Council Leader Charles Michel, Aliyev declared that “including Azerbaijan in the quadrilateral statement without the participation of Azerbaijan in Granada was not the right approach,” the Azerbaijani government stated in a declaration.



“The provision of weapons by France to Armenia was an approach that was not serving peace, but one intended to inflate a new conflict, and if any new conflict occurs in the region, France would be responsible for causing it,” Aliyev noted.



“The anti-Azerbaijani statement adopted by the European Parliament on the basis of a xenophobic and chauvinistic approach and the opinions expressed in it were unacceptable, adding that this did not serve peace and stability in the region,” he further mentioned.



Before a three-sided conference in Brussels, Michel reaffirmed the bloc’s dedication to the Armenian-Azerbaijani standardization procedure.

