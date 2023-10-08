WISE 2023 Summit To Explore Future Of Education Amid AI Emergence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In its 11th edition, the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE 2023 Summit), Qatar Foundation's global initiative for education, will discuss the future of education in the emergence of artificial intelligence and pressing issues related to education.

The biennial WISE summit will return to Doha from November 28 to 29 under the theme 'Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI.'

During the summit, 150 local and international speakers and delegates will engage in deep discussions and examine the most significant issues defining the future of education, WISE has announced.

“The Summit invites the WISE community to debate and discuss the topics that are reshaping our education landscape, including the importance of computational literacy, the promise of personalized learning for all, new AI-integrated pedagogical approaches that enhance the creative potential of students and teachers, and issues of equity and embedded values in the design, dissemination, and implementation of emerging technologies for education around the world,” WISE said on its website.

More than 60 sessions will be held over two days on various topics to address education challenges.

Three parallel thematic zones will be featured during the summit, and each zone will explore subjects through panels, master sessions, and policy roundtables.

WISE 2023 will also have different programme tracks per the summit's theme. It includes Scaling for Equity and Access: Is AI the answer to the perennial challenge of providing quality education for all? Classrooms of the Future: Will AI necessitate a fundamental rethink of teaching and learning?; Rethinking Higher Education and Jobs in an AI-Driven World: How do we equip our graduates with future-resilient skills?; Building Ethical AI: How can we ensure AI tools reflect core societal values and culture?; and AI and Digital Sovereignty: How can education systems preserve autonomy in the face of emerging AI superpowers?

Speaking during the WISE Doha Learning Days Festival in February, CEO of WISE, Stavros N Yiannouka said that WISE will engage youth leading to the 2023 summit.“We want to continually engage with the youth in helping amplify their voice,” he said.