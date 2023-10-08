Invaders Kill One Resident Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed one resident in Donetsk region in the past day, October 7.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.



"On October 7, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Dronivka," he posted.

Moroz emphasized that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched 8 missile strikes and 34 airstrikes, carried out 34 MLRS attacks across Ukraine on October 7. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.