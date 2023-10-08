Three Injured As Russian Army Fires 402 Shells At Kherson Region On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 7, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 59 times, injuring three civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 59 shelling attacks, firing 402 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs. The enemy fired 18 shells at the city of Kherson," he wrote.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential quarters in the region, a transport base in Kherson district; an enterprise in Beryslav district.

Three people were injured in the attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 7, Russian troops dropped a bomb on Kostyrka, Kherson region, injuring a civilian.