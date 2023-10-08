Russians Drop Two Aerial Bombs On Two Villages In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped two KAB-500 aerial bombs on the villages of Nevske and Novoliubivka in Luhansk region.

Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reporte this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Two KAB-500 aerial bombs were dropped on Nevske and Novoliubivka. The villages were also shelled with multiple launch rocket systems two times,” he wrote.

According to Lysohor, Bilohorivka also suffered from enemy attacks.

“Another damage was recorded in Nevske - two houses came under Russian artillery shelling on October 4," he wrote.

Invaders kill one resident ofregion in past day

According to Lysohor, active combat actions are ongoing in the area of Makiivka. "The defense forces repelled six more enemy attacks there during the day."

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces started expropriation of social infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied city of Rubizhne in Luhansk region.