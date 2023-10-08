(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA)

1955 -- The American expedition inaugurated a hospital at a grand ceremony attended by the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1961 -- The first Kuwaiti ambassador to the UK Khalifa Al-Ghunaim delivered his credentials to the British Queen.

2002 -- A US Marine was shot dead and another wounded in an attack by gunmen on Failaka island.

2007 -- Kuwait won two awards at the International Informatics Summit.

2012 -- The Kuwaiti jet ski team won the first place along with the US and Thailand in the international tournament held in the US.

2020 -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took the oath at the parliament.

2007 -- Sheikh Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, who had held several senior posts, died at age 69.

2021 -- Prime Minister Diwan's Adviser Faisal Al-Hajji died at age 74.

2022 -- Kuwaiti Rased Al-Dawas won world title in 2022 World Jet Ski Championship in the pro stock category held in State of Arizona's Lake Havasu, United States.

2022 -- The World Medical Association (WMA) elected Kuwait Medical Association (KMA) as president for 2023-2024 .

2022 -- Photographer Mohammad Murad won first place at an international natural photography event held in Spain. (end) gta