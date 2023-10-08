AFU Continue Offensive In Melitopol, Bakhmut Sectors General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Bakhmut sectors, where they are consolidating their positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update , Ukrinform reports.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, eliminating the enemy, gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories, consolidating their positions,” the report says.

Yesterday, the Kremlin's terrorist forces launched another missile attack on civilian facilities in the settlements of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, Myrhorod, Poltava region, and Peresichne, Kharkiv region.

In the past day, 68 combat clashes were reported. In total, the Russian army launched 8 missile attacks and 34 airstrikes, used multiple launch rocket systems 37 times to attack the positions of the Armed Forces and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A granary of the port infrastructure, boarding house buildings in the recreation area, apartment blocks and private residential buildings, a vocational school, and other civil infrastructure were damaged and ruined.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Stepne, Sumy region; Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane of Kharkiv region; Novoliubivka, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Katerynivka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, New York, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, Vodiane, Volodyne of Donetsk region; Priyutne, Zaporizhzhia region, and Vylkovo, Odesa region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector. They had partial success northeast of Andriivka, Donetsk region. Our warriors inflict manpower and equipment losses on occupying troops,” the General Staff said.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft launched 8 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as 5 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 enemy UAVs of operational tactical level.

The missile forces hit an artillery unit, a manpower cluster, and an EW station of the enemy.

Photo: AFU Joint Forces Command