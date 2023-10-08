Japan's Eco-Friendly Solution To Enhance Tajikistan's Heating System (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. In Tajikistan's
energy sector, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) is
running a project to create an eco-friendly heating and cooling
system using heat from the ground, known as a GSHP system, a source
at the JICA Tajikistan Office told Trend .
This project falls under the technical cooperation category and
is part of the Science and Technology Partnership for Sustainable
Development (SATREPS) Program. This program is supported by the
Japanese government and aims to foster collaborative research
between Japan and developing countries to address global
challenges.
The project spans a five-year period from May 2022 to May 2027
and is focused on the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It has a
budget of 300 million Japanese yen ($2.24 million). The purpose of
the project is to develop a model of GSHP System optimal for
Tajikistan.
Activities within the program include analyzing groundwater,
modeling groundwater flow and heat transport, creating maps to
identify the potential for GSHP systems in Dushanbe, and other. The
project also involves selecting two suitable locations for
installing GSHP systems and developing high-efficiency GSHP
systems.
The main beneficiaries of this project are expected to be users
of GSHP systems, which will be installed in places like schools,
hospitals, and other facilities.
In simple terms, a GSHP system is a way to control the
temperature inside buildings using the consistent temperature of
the ground. During the winter, it takes heat from the ground to
warm up buildings, and in the summer, it removes excess heat from
the building and transfers it into the ground to keep things cool.
This method is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.
JICA is an independent agency responsible for coordinating
Official Development Assistance (ODA) on behalf of the Japanese
government. Its mission is to support the economic and social
development of developing countries and promote international
cooperation.
Over the years, JICA has become one of the world's largest
bilateral development organizations. It operates through a network
of 96 overseas offices and carries out projects in approximately
139 countries and regions.
JICA initially established an office in Tajikistan as a branch
of JICA Uzbekistan in 2006 but became an independent JICA office in
2017. In 2022, Japan and Tajikistan celebrated the 30th anniversary
of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
