Japan's Eco-Friendly Solution To Enhance Tajikistan's Heating System (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. In Tajikistan's energy sector, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) is running a project to create an eco-friendly heating and cooling system using heat from the ground, known as a GSHP system, a source at the JICA Tajikistan Office told Trend .

This project falls under the technical cooperation category and is part of the Science and Technology Partnership for Sustainable Development (SATREPS) Program. This program is supported by the Japanese government and aims to foster collaborative research between Japan and developing countries to address global challenges.

The project spans a five-year period from May 2022 to May 2027 and is focused on the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It has a budget of 300 million Japanese yen ($2.24 million). The purpose of the project is to develop a model of GSHP System optimal for Tajikistan.

Activities within the program include analyzing groundwater, modeling groundwater flow and heat transport, creating maps to identify the potential for GSHP systems in Dushanbe, and other. The project also involves selecting two suitable locations for installing GSHP systems and developing high-efficiency GSHP systems.

The main beneficiaries of this project are expected to be users of GSHP systems, which will be installed in places like schools, hospitals, and other facilities.

In simple terms, a GSHP system is a way to control the temperature inside buildings using the consistent temperature of the ground. During the winter, it takes heat from the ground to warm up buildings, and in the summer, it removes excess heat from the building and transfers it into the ground to keep things cool. This method is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

JICA is an independent agency responsible for coordinating Official Development Assistance (ODA) on behalf of the Japanese government. Its mission is to support the economic and social development of developing countries and promote international cooperation.

Over the years, JICA has become one of the world's largest bilateral development organizations. It operates through a network of 96 overseas offices and carries out projects in approximately 139 countries and regions.

JICA initially established an office in Tajikistan as a branch of JICA Uzbekistan in 2006 but became an independent JICA office in 2017. In 2022, Japan and Tajikistan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.