Chronicles Of Victory: October 8, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the twelvth day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- the ministry of defense of Azerbaijan reported that the
Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Goranboy, Terter, and Aghdam
regions since the early morning hours. There were killed and
wounded. As a result of rocket attacks by the Armenian army in Ganja, several
civilian objects, one car and residential buildings were damaged .
- a person who posed as a captured Azerbaijani on social media
turned out to be an Armenian
- the ministry of defense of Azerbaijan has published video footage of armored vehicles taken as a trophy,
which, while fleeing, were thrown in Horadiz by the Armenian
military. Later, the defense ministry published another video footage of war trophies captured from the
Armenian Armed Forces.
- Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijan's Barda from 'Tochka-U'
high-precision tactical missile system. Another rocket fired by the
Armenian Armed Forces at Barda hit a restaurant and a school, injuring seven people.
Armenia's Grad missile launcher which attacked Azerbaijan's Barda
and Tartar destroyed .
- Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has published another
video footage of the destruction of enemy
armored vehicles
- 10 shells fired by Armenians from Smerch MLRS were found in
Goranboy.
MENAFN08102023000187011040ID1107206851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.