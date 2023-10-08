(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) South Delhi, 7 October 2023: Following the dictum of "Serving Humanity is Serving the God" & "Teaching Bharat - Is Empowering Bharat", Delhi Study Group President & Former MLA, Dr. Vijay Jolly organized a social program in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi.



Hundreds of small children from weaker sections of the society were presented free school bags, stationary, fruity juice drinks along with chocolates on the occasion. The children took a pledge to keep their household and neighborhood neat & clean while studiously studying in their schools. This noble program was jointly organized by NGO Delhi Study Group & Guru Kiran Empowering Generation.



Former MLA Dr. Jolly was accompanied by prominent social worker Abhishek Mishra & Mrs. Sonia Dutt, President Guru Kiran Empowering Generation.



The Chief Guest on the occasion, Raj Kumar Chautala - President BJP South Delhi District while speaking on the occasion complimented Dr. Jolly for his continuous philanthropic works among the poor citizens of Sangam Vihar & adjoining colonies in South Delhi. Mr. Chautala accused Aam Aadmi Party - Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohania for the backwardness of the area.



Dr. Jolly not only motivated the large gathering of small school going kids but also motivated the poor parents of Sangam Vihar to educate their children so as to empower India as per the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

