Borrell Holds Phone Talk With Israeli FM, Palestinian PM

10/8/2023 12:15:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, had a telephone conversation with the Israeli Foreign Minister and the Palestinian Prime Minister, Josep Borrell wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Borrell called on Palestine to help resolve the conflict with Israel and expressed solidarity with Israel's strive to protect its population.

The head of the EU foreign policy service in a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed solidarity and condemnation of violence and terror.

