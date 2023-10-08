Borrell Holds Phone Talk With Israeli FM, Palestinian PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The High
Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and
Security Policy, Josep Borrell, had a telephone conversation with
the Israeli Foreign Minister and the Palestinian Prime Minister,
Josep Borrell wrote on his X page, Trend reports.
Borrell called on Palestine to help resolve the conflict with
Israel and expressed solidarity with Israel's strive to protect its
population.
The head of the EU foreign policy service in a conversation with
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed solidarity and
condemnation of violence and terror.
