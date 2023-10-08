SOCAR, Turkmengaz Talk Joint Exploration Of Hydrocarbons

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan's State
Oil Company (SOCAR) and Turkmengaz, Turkmenistan's energy concern,
have reviewed joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon
resources, Trend reports.
The issue was discussed at the meeting within the framework of
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's visit to
Turkmenistan, where SOCAR's staff was also present.
The talks centered on enhancing collaboration in the energy
sector, jointly exploring and developing hydrocarbon resources, and
the potential implementation of various projects.
Moreover, during his visit to Turkmenistan, Minister Jabbarov
and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan
Batir Amanov assessed the outlook for advancing energy-related
relations between the two countries and the feasibility of joint
ventures.
The sides pointed out that the energy-focused agreements inked
between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan constitute a significant step
towards expanding cooperation.
Back in 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have agreed on the
development of a joint Dostlug (Friendship) offshore oil and gas
field.
The collaborative exploration of the Dostlug offshore oil and
gas field by Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan opens the potential for
gas exports to European countries via the Trans-Caspian underwater
pipeline. In such a scenario, the pipeline could be linked to the
Southern Gas Corridor, connecting Azerbaijan to European Union
countries via Georgia and Türkiye.
