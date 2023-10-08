Prosecutor General Meets With Delegation Of U.S. Institute Of Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin met with a delegation from the United States Institute of Peace.

“The ultimate goal for Ukrainians is Victory-both on the battlefield and in the courtroom,” Kostin said.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general thanked the U.S. Institute of Peace and Ambassador William Taylor for the longstanding support for Ukraine.



“We firmly believe that accountability mustn't be deferred until the war ends. And it can't be complete until the top leadership of the Kremlin regime is brought to justice for all the crimes they have committed. The Special International Criminal Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, which can try the 'troika' the president, prime minister, and foreign minister of the aggressor state-is therefore an indispensable part of the global accountability architecture,” Kostin stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the United States, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.