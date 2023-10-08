US Defense Chief: Our Commitment To Israel's Right To Self-Defence Remains Unwavering.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I am closely monitoring developments in Israel. Our commitment
to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend
my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in
this abhorrent attack on civilians. Over the coming days the
Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it
needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate
violence and terrorism." says US Defense Chief
To recall, in the morning of 7 October radicals from the Gaza
Strip fired rockets at Israel. In response to the massive rocket
fire on the Palestinian side, the Israeli army announced the start
of Operation Iron Swords.
As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, 545 people were
hospitalised, at least 22 people were killed in the incident.
