US Defense Chief: Our Commitment To Israel's Right To Self-Defence Remains Unwavering.


10/8/2023 12:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I am closely monitoring developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians. Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism." says US Defense Chief

To recall, in the morning of 7 October radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Israel. In response to the massive rocket fire on the Palestinian side, the Israeli army announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, 545 people were hospitalised, at least 22 people were killed in the incident.

MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107206834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search