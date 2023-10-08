US Defense Chief: Our Commitment To Israel's Right To Self-Defence Remains Unwavering.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I am closely monitoring developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians. Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism." says US Defense Chief

To recall, in the morning of 7 October radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets at Israel. In response to the massive rocket fire on the Palestinian side, the Israeli army announced the start of Operation Iron Swords.

As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, 545 people were hospitalised, at least 22 people were killed in the incident.