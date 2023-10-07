Royal Initiative: 14 Underprivileged Families Get Keys To New Homes In Mafraq

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday visited the Ajloun business incubator founded upon Royal directives and inaugurated by His Majesty King Abdullah.



In Dier Kahef in Mafraq, Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, inaugurated the model Relief village for empowering orphans and underprivileged families. The project falls within the framework of the Royal initiatives executed in cooperation with Relief International and the Ministry of Social Development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



In Ajloun, Issawi, accompanied by Ajloun Governor Qublan Al Sharif, toured the incubator's premises, and was briefed by the incubator supervisor, Alaa Friehat, the head of Takween Consultancy and Project Development on the projects and services provided by the incubator to young men and women in governorate.

Freihat said that 11 young men and women from Ajloun implemented various projects including; Photography, home-made sweets, a waste recycle workshop, a nursery garden, a hair salon for people with difficulties and a food cart.



The incubator's programmes aim at integrating youth through employment or self-employment in addition to designing programmes that meet the requirements of the labour market to reduce unemployment rates and contribute to economic growth.



At Relief model village, in presence of Social Development Minister Wafa bani Mustafa, Mafraq Governor Salman Al Najada and Relief International Amman Office director Zakaria Al Shaikh, Issawi handed over keys of 14 fully furnished and equipped housing units to impoverished families.

The beneficiaries were selected according to the Ministry of Social Development basis in the first phase of the project.



The total number of housing units once the project is completed will be 136, of which 38 were built during the first phase.



The village is designed as a residential compound with a comprehensive health centre, schools, vocational training centre, shops, playgrounds and multipurpose building.





