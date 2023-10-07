Top News This Week: From RBI Policy To Asian Games To Bihar Caste Census To Israel-Palestine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "SSSRBI Monetary Policy MeetThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy on October 6 and maintained status quo on rates and stance. Read more floods: Death toll rises to 30Four more remains were discovered on October 7, and the death toll from the Sikkim flash flood reached 30. There are currently 81 persons missing, for whom search efforts are underway. Read more.28% GST on online money gamingIn order to implement the 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online money gaming, horse racing, and casinos, 18 states have already made legislative modifications, and the remaining states have all consented to do the same, so the reforms will take effect on October 1. Read more World Cup startsThe ICC World Cup started on October 5 in India. It is expected to boost India's economy by as much as $2.4 billion. Read more conflictHamas launched a multi-front onslaught on Israel in one of the serious escalations in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Hamas has claimed that the strike was \"in defence of the Al-Aqsa\" mosque hours. Read more Peace Prize controversyOn October 6, the Iranian authorities criticised the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi. The Nobel committee's action was termed by the administration as being \"biased and political\". Read more rowConcern has been expressed by a number of nations on the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardip Singh Nijjar. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canada PM Justin Trudeau have recently emphasised the significance of de-escalating the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. Read more.100 medals at Asian GamesDuring the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, India surpassed its aim of 100 medals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team for this noteworthy achievement. Check complete winners' list Caste CensusBy releasing the Bihar Caste Census on Gandhi Jayanti, months before the key assembly elections that will take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar may have played a significant card. It may even have a role to play in the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Read more.

MENAFN07102023007365015876ID1107206630