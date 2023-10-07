ANIB Extends Strategic Partnership with Corporate Sector

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) ANIB a leading provider of insurance solutions, is pleased to announce a series of strategic collaborations with corporate Sectors. In an ever-evolving landscape of an overall cost optimised insurance experience, partnerships are essential to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions that meet the diverse needs of customers. ANIB recognizes the importance of forging strong alliances to leverage expertise, resources, and innovation.



These strategic collaborations mark a significant step forward for ANIB in its commitment to providing world-class insurance products and services. By teaming up with reputable corporates and government bodies, the company aims to:



1) Enhance Insurance Product Offerings: These partnerships will enable ANIB to develop and offer a wider range of Corporate Insurance Solutions, so that you have time to concentrate on your business activity. An ANIB insurance experience is not only about providing a customized solution but is also about assisting clients during the time of an insurance claim. They team up with experts who will able to show you ways to maximize insurance spend.

2) Improve Risk Assessment: By leveraging data and insights from corporate partners, ANIB will enhance its risk assessment capabilities, through its internal CRM and Data Analytics resulting in more accurate underwriting and pricing.

3) Streamline Claims Processing: Collaborative efforts with alliances will simplify and expedite the claims process, ensuring that policyholders receive timely and efficient service during times of need.



4) Promote Financial Literacy: Together with corporate partners, ANIB will launch educational initiatives to increase financial literacy and awareness about insurance, empowering individuals and businesses to make informed decisions about their coverage. ANIB team gives Risk exposure analysis and guidance to clients through which they protect their business by using financial tools available under insurance.



5) Drive Innovation: These strategic partnerships will foster innovation in the insurance industry, leading to the development of cutting-edge technologies and solutions that improve the overall customer experience. ANIB is excited about the possibilities that these collaborations present and looks forward to delivering enhanced value to its policyholders and partners. By working together, ANIB and its collaborators are committed to building a more resilient and secure future for individuals and businesses across UAE.



ANIB have many long-term clients, spanning over 10-15 years. Like Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, KIA, Hyundai and latest addition of McLaren to the portfolio. Because of its reliable, Customer centric & socially responsible approach. The Strategic partnership with automotive industry initiated with Al Nabooda automobile starts from 2008 and it has witnessed significant growth. These strategic collaborations are aimed at enhancing the insurance industry's ability to provide tailored solutions, improve risk management, streamline processes, and ultimately deliver better value to policyholders and stakeholders.



Over the past decade and a half, this relationship has evolved. ANIB have adapted to an everchanging risk landscape, providing tailored solutions, leveraging technology, and expanding their services to meet the diverse needs of their corporate partners. This ongoing evolution reflects the crucial role ANIB play in helping businesses navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain world.



Ms. Jaxil D'silva - Assistant Vice President of ANIB holds a solid history of strong work ethics. She leads the Affinity Team, which handles motor insurance solutions for reputed German brands. She commented that “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with our valued corporate partners. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships further in the years to come. She effectively deals with complex customers and builds positive customer relationships with them."



Mr. J Bharani, the Director of ANIB, is the visionary force driving the company's remarkable growth and is credited with running the most successful auto insurance scheme in the region. He stated that our success couldn’t have been possible without the trust our customers from both corporate and individual had placed on us. We promise to continue to strive for excellence in providing you with the best of insurance solutions. ANIB holds industry highest motor renewal retention.



As the business landscape evolves and new challenges emerge, ANIB remains steadfast in its mission to protect its clients' interests. The company's dedicated team of experts is committed to staying ahead of industry trends and offering innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of its partners.







