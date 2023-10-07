Kharkiv Mayor To Represent Ukraine In UN Economic Commission Committee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov will represent Ukraine in the committee of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. He was elected a member of the Committee of Urban Development, Housing and Land Management.

The Kharkiv City Council announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov became the first Ukrainian mayor to be elected a member of the Committee on Urban Development, Housing and Land Management of the UN Economic Commission for Europe," the report says.

The committee also includes officials from Switzerland, Italy, France, Greece and other countries.

The Committee on Urban Development, Housing and Land Management is the highest decision-making body of the UNECE in the relevant sector.