Enemy Prevents Defense Forces From Developing Offensive North Of Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians try to prevent the Defense Forces of Ukraine from reaching the operational area north of Bakhmut.

"Intense fighting is going on right now. The enemy continues to use counteroffensive units in this direction to prevent us from developing our offensive, reaching the operational area, and liberating this flank. They [Russians] use all their available forces and reserves as they understand that the loss of this flank may entail quite different consequences for them," Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

According to him, the Ukrainian troops now try to inflict maximum damage on the enemy there.

He noted that Russia started to return former PMC Wagner mercenaries to this direction, they also acted as instructors. According to Yevlash, their experience can be valuable for the occupying forces as they are familiar with the area and know approximately the capabilities of the Defense Forces.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 281,700 Russian aggressors from February 24, 2022 to October 7, 2023.