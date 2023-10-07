Iranian, Turkish Fms Discussed Developments Of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 8 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, yesterday, discussed the developments of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in wake of massive military operations by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) against Israel.

In a phone call, the two foreign ministers highlighted the necessity for respecting the Palestinian people's rights, while evaluating the latest developments in the Arab state, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian foreign minister described the Hamas move as“a consequence of Israel's constant crimes against Palestine.”

Also yesterday, several other Iranian officials expressed their support for the Hamas military operation against Israel.

In a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website, the ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said, the military operation was a“spontaneous move by the Palestinians, in defense of their inalienable and undeniable rights, as well as, their natural reaction to the warmongering and provocative policies of the Israeli regime.”

Yahya Rahim Safavi, top military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, expressed his country's support for the Palestinians' military operation, at a conference in the Iranian capital.

In major Iranian cities, such as Tehran and Mashhad, people gathered in the streets last night, to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Yesterday, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, fired thousands of rockets into Israel, with dozens of its militants simultaneously infiltrating Israeli border towns, prompting Israel to hit back. The ongoing escalating tensions left hundreds of people from both sides killed.– NNN-IRNA