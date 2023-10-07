IDC Drills 3,636-Meter Oil Well At East Baghdad Field

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of the EBSH-54 oil well at the East Baghdad field .

The well was drilled to a depth of 3,636 meters, as part of a contract with EBS Petroleum to drill 27 oil wells at the field in collaboration with China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) , a division of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) .

It marks the ninth well completed by the company under this project. The drilling process utilized horizontal drilling at an 89-degree angle, employing the modern IDC 36 drilling rig with a power of 1,500 horsepower.

The rig will be relocated to another site within the same field to commence drilling the EBSH1-5-3H oil well.

EBS Petroleum, the Chinese field operator, is registered in Iraq to conduct petroleum operations on behalf of China ZhenHua Oil .

(Source: Ministry of Oil)