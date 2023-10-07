IDC Drills 3,636-Meter Oil Well At East Baghdad Field

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed the drilling of the EBSH-54 oil well at the East Baghdad field .
The well was drilled to a depth of 3,636 meters, as part of a contract with EBS Petroleum to drill 27 oil wells at the field in collaboration with China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) , a division of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) .
It marks the ninth well completed by the company under this project. The drilling process utilized horizontal drilling at an 89-degree angle, employing the modern IDC 36 drilling rig with a power of 1,500 horsepower.
The rig will be relocated to another site within the same field to commence drilling the EBSH1-5-3H oil well.
EBS Petroleum, the Chinese field operator, is registered in Iraq to conduct petroleum operations on behalf of China ZhenHua Oil .
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
MENAFN07102023000217011061ID1107206585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.