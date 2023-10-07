Of Planned 1.7 GW Of Additional Capacity, 1.5 GW Already Added To Ukraine's Power Grid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity, 1.5 GW have already been added to the national power system.

That's according to German Galushchenko , Ukraine's Energy Minister, who spoke at the government Q&A in parliament, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Cabinet portal.

“In Ukraine, the largest-ever repair campaign is ongoing to restore energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks as preparations are being made for the next heating season. In particular, of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity, 1.5 GW have already been added to the power system,” the report quotes the minister as saying.

This was due to the modernization of thermal generation power units and restored operations of power units at hydroelectric power plants.

Repairs are also ongoing at the nuclear power generation facilities, which will play a key role in power generation, as they did last season.

"This is basic generation, which during the past winter helped us pass the season and stabilize electricity generation even in the face of massive missile strikes," Galushchenko said.

Nuclear generation continues to generate more than half of the country's electricity in the country even after the loss of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. During the upcoming heating season, all nine NPP power units located on the territory controlled by Ukraine will operate at full capacity.

Repairs are also ongoing at the thermal generation facilities, which suffered heavy losses last winter due to Russian strikes. According to the plan, thermal generation will be ready to deliver 4.5 GW of power to the system in the next heating season.

“Hydro generation has also been the subject of enemy systemic attacks during the past heating season. We are moving forward with plans to restore it and plan to reach more than 2 GW of capacity," the minister said.

At the same time, German Galushchenko emphasized that the enemy has not abandoned plans to attack the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, so the passage of the heating season may be complicated primarily by systematic attacks on energy facilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, NAEC Energoatom expects that one of the effects of coproratization will be the expansion of access to international financing of projects. In June, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the plan to transform the state-owned enterprise National Atomic Energy Generating Company Energoatom into a joint-stock company.