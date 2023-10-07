Operation Al-Aqsa Flood Death Toll Rises To 300 Israelis

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The death toll from the Hamas operation has risen to 300, while 19 people are in a state of clinical death.The number of injuries in the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood increased to 1,590, including 293 sustained serious injuries, the Israeli Channel KAN cited the Israeli Ministry of Health as saying on Sunday morning.

