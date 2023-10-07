Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian In Hebron's Beit Ummar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- A Palestinian young man died of his wounds Saturday evening after he was shot by the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.By the death of the young Mahmoud Bassem Ikhmais, 18 years old, the number of martyrs in the West Bank to 5, including a child, according to a Palestinian Ministry of Health statement.Violent confrontations broke out at the entrance to the town of Beit Ummar, during which the occupation forces fired bullets at young men and hit Ikhmais live bullets in the chest. Then he was taken to the hospital, where his death was later announced.Dozens of Palestinians were also injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and suffocated due to inhaling poisonous gas.