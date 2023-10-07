Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship: Winners And Prize-Winners Among Juniors Determined

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The winners and prize-winners of the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in individual apparatuses in the age category“juniors” (born in 2008-2010) have been determined, Trend reports.

In the exercise with hoop, Fidan Gurbanli (the "Zira" Cultural Center) took first place, Sofia Mamedova ("Ojaq Sport" club) took second place, Nuray Akhmedzade (Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics) took third place.

In the program with a ball, Fidan Gurbanli (the "Zira" Cultural Center) won gold, Deniz Abdullazadeh (Children and Youth Olympic Reserve School of Gymnastics) won silver, Nazrin Abdullayeva (the "Grace" sports club) won bronze medal.

In the exercise with a ribbon, Fidan Gurbanly (Zira Cultural Center) took first place, Shams Agaguseinova ("Ojaq Sport" club) took second place, and Sofia Mamedova ("Ojaq Sport" club) took third place.

In the program with clubs, the gold medal was won by Nazrin Abdullayeva (the "Grace" sports club), silver by Deniz Abdullazade (Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics), the bronze medal went to Shams Agaguseinova ("Ojaq Sport" club).

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.

The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the "Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in 2008-2010).