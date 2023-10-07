Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship: Winners And Prize-Winners Among Juniors Determined

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The winners and
prize-winners of the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in
individual apparatuses in the age category“juniors” (born in
2008-2010) have been determined, Trend reports.
In the exercise with hoop, Fidan Gurbanli (the "Zira" Cultural
Center) took first place, Sofia Mamedova ("Ojaq Sport" club) took
second place, Nuray Akhmedzade (Children and Youth School of
Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics) took third place.
In the program with a ball, Fidan Gurbanli (the "Zira" Cultural
Center) won gold, Deniz Abdullazadeh (Children and Youth Olympic
Reserve School of Gymnastics) won silver, Nazrin Abdullayeva (the
"Grace" sports club) won bronze medal.
In the exercise with a ribbon, Fidan Gurbanly (Zira Cultural
Center) took first place, Shams Agaguseinova ("Ojaq Sport" club)
took second place, and Sofia Mamedova ("Ojaq Sport" club) took
third place.
In the program with clubs, the gold medal was won by Nazrin
Abdullayeva (the "Grace" sports club), silver by Deniz Abdullazade
(Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics), the
bronze medal went to Shams Agaguseinova ("Ojaq Sport" club).
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is taking place
at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on October 5-7.
The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku
and Hovsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the
"Grace" sports club, the Baku Aquatic Palace, the "Zira" Cultural
Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports
Complex.
The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for
athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in
2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born
in 2008-2010).
