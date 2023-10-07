Death Toll In Israel Over 200 Amid Ongoing Hamas Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Israel, the number of people killed as a result of the attack by the Hamas terrorist group has increased to more than 200.

That's according to The Times of Israel , Ukrinform reports.

“The death toll from the Hamas terror group's massive attack on Israel rises to more than 200," the report reads.

At least 1,100 have been injured, many seriously.

Zelensky:'s right to defense is beyond question

As reported, a massive rocket attack, launched by Hamas, targeted the central and southern regions of Israel on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country was“at war”. The EU, Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.