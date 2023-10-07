Biden To Ask Congress For Largest Aid Package To Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly intends to ask Congress to approve the largest package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of $100 billion, for a period of about two years.

This was reported by The Telegraph , Ukrinform saw.

As noted, the U.S. leader seeks to resolve this issue before the next election, as Republican skeptics keep creating problems in financing further aid to Ukraine.

The newspaper reports that the White House is developing plans to ask Congress for the largest package of military and humanitarian aid funding amid fears that the ongoing spending dispute could hurt the president in next year's election.

The size of the package, according to U.S. officials, could reach $100 billion.

Some officials believe that passing a single package, which could be worth as much as $100 billion, could give the Biden administration its best chance of securing funding for military aid to Ukraine before next November's presidential election.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, after President Biden received his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House this September, NBC News, citing three U.S. administration officials, reported that the U.S. leader promised to hand over to Ukraine a small batch of long-range missiles. The report clarified it was about ATACMS.