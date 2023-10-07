Reports Of Explosions In Occupied Crimea Spreading Across Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions rang out Saturday night in Dzhankoy, the town in the north of Russia-occupied Crimea.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

Locals reported that an air raid alert went off at the Dzhankoy Airport. The sounds of explosions were also heard near Yevpatoria, and automatic fire bursts were heard in Krasnoperekopsk.

Traffic across the Crimea Bridge was suspended .

Ukrainian air defenses destroy 25 out of 33 kamikaze drones overnight

Russia's Ministry of Defense has traditionally announced the alleged "successful interception of a Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted into a surface-to-surface variant."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Crimean partisans recorded the movement of de-mothballed Soviet-era equipment across the peninsula.