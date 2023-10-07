Crimean 'Court' Sentences Activist Tsyhipa Kidnapped In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The "Supreme Court of Crimea" sentenced Serhii Tsyhipa, a journalist, writer, activist, head of the NGO "Kakhovka Bridgehead", who was abducted by the invaders in Kherson region in March 2022, to 13 years in a penal colony.

"By the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea, Ukrainian citizen Serhii Vitaliyovych Tsyhipa, born in 1961, was found guilty of espionage. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison with a term to be sentenced in a high-security penal facility," reads the statement by the press service of Russia's FSB, Interfax informs.

According to the Russian special services, Tsyhipa "gave representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine information about the deployment locations, numbers and routes of movement of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of the special military operation and the types of military equipment and weapons used by them."

As reported, journalist, writer and activist, head of NGO "Kakhovka Bridgehead" Serhii Tsyhipa, who was abducted by the invaders in Kherson region in March, was checked by the FSB in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In October 2022, it became known that Tsyhipa was held in Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 1 in Simferopol.

Photo: Suspilne